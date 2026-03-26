Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports up 22.1% in January: GASTAT
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports, including re-exports, rose 22.1 percent year on year in January to SR32.57 billion ($8.68 billion), driven by trade with the UAE, India, and China, official data showed, AzerNEWS reports, citing Arab News.
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