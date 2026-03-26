Azernews.Az

Thursday, March 26, 2026

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports up 22.1% in January: GASTAT

26 March 2026 21:42 (UTC+04:00)
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports up 22.1% in January: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports, including re-exports, rose 22.1 percent year on year in January to SR32.57 billion ($8.68 billion), driven by trade with the UAE, India, and China, official data showed, AzerNEWS reports, citing Arab News.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more