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Friday, March 27, 2026

Sausage production rises in early 2026 as food output expands

27 March 2026 13:27 (UTC+04:00)
Sausage production rises in early 2026 as food output expands
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan produced 5,478.6 tons of sausage products, according to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

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