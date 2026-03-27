Russia thanks Azerbaijan for fast-tracking humanitarian aid to Iran

27 March 2026 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Dmitry Melnik, Director of the International Cooperation Department of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its assistance in rapidly delivering humanitarian aid from Russia to Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to Azerbaijani journalists, Melnik said the second phase of urgent humanitarian aid to the Iranian people had been successfully completed under the directives of the Russian President and the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“The aid, consisting of 300 tons of various medical supplies, was delivered in approximately four days,” Melnik noted. “This swift operation was made possible thanks to the coordinated efforts of multiple Russian and Azerbaijani agencies. I would like to extend my thanks to all staff from Russian ministries and agencies, as well as our Azerbaijani colleagues who facilitated the rapid delivery of this humanitarian assistance.”