Houthis join Iran war by claiming strike on Israel

28 March 2026 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Houthis' spokesperson Yahya Saree announced on Saturday that the Yemeni militant group launched their first strikes on Israel since the beginning of the conflict in Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

Saree stated that the attack was carried out using a barrage of ballistic missiles and that it targeted Israel's "sensitive" military sites. He claimed that the Houthis decided to join the war due to the attacks on Iran's infrastructure and the killing of civilians in Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, and Palestine, adding that the group's military operation "will continue until the declared objectives are achieved ... and until the aggression against all resistance fronts cease."

The Iran-backed group previously stated that it would join the fight if the war in Iran escalates and if any alliance joins the United States and Israel in their war against Iran.