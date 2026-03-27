Iran: Hormuz closed indefinitely, ships face 'harsh response'

27 March 2026 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz is closed and warned any vessel attempting to transit the waterway will face a "harsh response", AzerNEWS reports.

"This morning, following the lies of the corrupt American president that the Strait of Hormuz is open, three container ships of various nationalities attempted to move toward the designated corridor for authorized vessels, but were turned back by a warning from the IRGC Navy," the army's statement on Telegram read. It added that transit of any ship "to and from" ports linked to the United States and its allies is prohibited.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that the United Arab Emirates is pushing for a multinational effort to restore shipping through the key route. On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed that it is in the G7's interest to assist Washington in reopening the passage.