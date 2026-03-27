Lankaran sees low-intensity earthquake, experts say no threat

27 March 2026 16:04 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A minor earthquake was recorded in southern Azerbaijan’s Lankaran district, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Republican Seismological Service Center.

In a statement provided to local media, officials said the tremor occurred approximately 12 kilometers west of the Lankaran seismic station. The earthquake registered a magnitude of 3.1, placing it in the category of weak seismic activity.

Despite being detected by monitoring equipment, the earthquake was not felt by residents in nearby areas. Experts note that tremors of this magnitude typically do not pose any danger to infrastructure or human life, and are often only identifiable through sensitive instruments.

Seismologists emphasized that such low-intensity earthquakes are relatively common in the region, which lies within an active seismic zone. Azerbaijan, situated at the intersection of several tectonic plates, periodically experiences minor seismic events, most of which pass without incident.

Authorities continue to monitor seismic activity closely, assuring the public that there is no cause for concern. Residents are nevertheless encouraged to remain informed about basic earthquake safety measures as a precautionary step.