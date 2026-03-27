Azerbaijan, Armenia FMs hold phone talks on normalization process
A telephone conversation was held between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, AzerNEWS reports via Azerbaijani MFA.
The ministers expressed satisfaction with the positive developments in advancing the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan also discussed regional issues and activities within the framework of multilateral platforms.
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