Azerbaijan boosts grain imports from Türkiye despite overall export decline

27 March 2026 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Despite the rise in shipments to Azerbaijan, Türkiye’s overall exports in this category declined:

In February alone, Türkiye exported $20.218 million worth of these products to Azerbaijan, reflecting a sharp 44.1% year-on-year increase, indicating stronger short-term demand.

This marks a 19.7% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan imported $30.9 million worth of grain, legumes, oilseeds and related products from Türkiye, AzerNEWS reports citing the Turkish Exporters' Assembly.

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