Inpex shifts focus to Japan, taps Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan oil amid Hormuz risks

28 March 2026 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Japan’s INPEX is planning to prioritize domestic buyers in the sale of oil produced in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, amid rising concerns over global supply disruptions, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Yomiuri Shimbun, the move comes as fears grow over the stability of oil flows due to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy shipments.

INPEX holds stakes in major upstream projects, including:

— the Kashagan field in Kazakhstan

— the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli fields in Azerbaijan

Until now, oil from these projects was largely shipped to European markets through spot sales. However, the company is now preparing to redirect part of these volumes to Japan, aiming to strengthen domestic energy security.

Japan currently relies on the Middle East for more than 90% of its oil imports, making it highly vulnerable to disruptions in the region.

By increasing imports from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, INPEX is seeking to diversify supply sources and mitigate risks linked to geopolitical tensions and potential blockades in critical maritime routes.