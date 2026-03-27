Australia proposes new sunscreen rules after scandal

27 March 2026 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Australia’s sunscreen regulator has proposed major reforms to the industry following a scandal that saw dozens of popular brands pulled from shelves, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Last year, a study by a well-known consumer advocacy group revealed that many Australian sunscreens were not providing the level of protection they claimed, sparking public outrage in a country notorious for high rates of skin cancer.

An investigation by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation also highlighted problems with a leading laboratory responsible for testing sunscreen efficacy, as well as a manufacturer that supplied a commonly used base formula for multiple brands.

In response, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has announced plans to simplify sunscreen labeling, introduce stricter oversight of testing laboratories, and implement more rigorous testing standards.

“Proposals to expand testing requirements, mandate accreditation for laboratories, and increase transparency will help restore consumer confidence in SPF claims,” said Andy Kelly from Choice.