Netflix plans comeback in Russia filing trademark

27 March 2026 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

U.S.-based streaming giant Netflix is reportedly seeking to register its trademark in Russia the electronic database of Rospatent, Netflix Inc. filed its trademark application with the agency in March, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

If approved, the registration would allow Netflix to market a wide range of products in Russia, including software and apps for accessing entertainment content, headphones, virtual reality headsets, and even humanoid robots.

Netflix, the world’s largest streaming platform by subscriber numbers, suspended its operations in Russia in 2022, along with several other Western companies, following the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis.

Analysts note that the trademark move could signal Netflix’s interest in gradually re-entering the Russian market, potentially through technology and merchandise rather than traditional streaming services. Some experts also suggest it may be part of a broader trend of global companies protecting their intellectual property in markets where direct operations are currently restricted.

In addition, the filing highlights how tech and entertainment companies are increasingly exploring new revenue streams—such as VR devices and robotics—beyond conventional content delivery, which could reshape the digital landscape in regions like Russia.