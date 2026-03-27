Syrian President to visit Germany for talks on refugee return

27 March 2026 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is set to visit Germany next week, marking his first official trip to the country and signaling a potential shift in diplomatic engagement between Damascus and European capitals.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the visit was confirmed by German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius, who noted that al-Sharaa is expected to hold talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin.

Originally scheduled for January, the visit was postponed at the request of the Syrian side, suggesting ongoing coordination over the agenda and timing of the high-level meeting.

According to initial reports, discussions will focus on the potential return of Syrian refugees from Germany to their homeland - a politically sensitive issue that has remained central to European migration debates since the peak of the Syrian crisis.

From an analytical standpoint, the visit reflects a cautious reopening of dialogue between Syria and key European actors, particularly as countries like Germany face increasing domestic pressure to address long-term refugee integration and repatriation policies. Any progress on this front, however, will likely depend on security conditions inside Syria, reconstruction efforts, and the establishment of credible guarantees for returning populations.

The meeting may also indicate a broader recalibration in Europe’s approach toward Syria, balancing humanitarian concerns with geopolitical and migration-related priorities.