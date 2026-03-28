Russia's preparing drone shipment to Iran’ as war tensions deepen

28 March 2026 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

European intelligence agencies believe Russia is in the final stages of delivering a shipment of drones to Iran for use in its ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, according to The Guardian, citing a senior European official, AzerNEWS reports.

The report reinforces earlier claims by the Financial Times that Moscow is completing a multi-phase delivery of drones, medicine, and food to Iran.

The development marks a notable reversal, as Iran had previously supplied drones to Russia for use in the Russia-Ukraine War. Moscow has since established domestic drone production using similar technology and is now reportedly redirecting part of that capacity back to Tehran.

In the weeks following US and Israeli strikes on Iranian territory, reports have also suggested that Russia has been sharing intelligence on US and Israeli positions with Iranian forces.

According to the Financial Times, the drone shipment was expected to be delivered by mid-week, signaling an accelerated timeline.

If confirmed, the delivery would mark the first concrete evidence of direct Russian military involvement in the current conflict, potentially escalating tensions further.

However, the Kremlin has dismissed the reports, with a spokesperson calling them “fake news.”