Meta and YouTube lose US social media addiction case

27 March 2026 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

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A U.S. jury in Los Angeles on Wednesday found Meta Platforms and Google’s YouTube liable in a landmark “social media addiction” trial. The case involved a woman who claimed that her lifelong depression and anxiety were linked to compulsive use of social media from a young age, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

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