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Saturday, March 28, 2026

Brazil unveils plan to boost exports

27 March 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)
Brazil unveils plan to boost exports

The Brazilian government on Wednesday unveiled a financing package worth 15 billion reals (approximately 2.87 billion U.S. dollars) to support strategic industries and boost export competitiveness, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

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