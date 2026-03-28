Iran says 6 ‘diplomats’ killed in Israel strike in Lebanon amid war escalation

28 March 2026 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Foreign Ministry of Iran has announced that six of its diplomats were killed in an Israeli army strike on their residence in Lebanon, AzerNEWS reports citing Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RadioFarda).

In a statement issued on April 27, the ministry described the incident as a “criminal assassination of Iranian diplomats in Lebanon.”

Despite Tehran referring to the victims as diplomats, images released by Iranian state media show the individuals wearing uniforms associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The published materials also reference the “Mahdi Corps”, with the reported date of death listed as March 7 of last year.

The six individuals were identified as:

— Mohammad Reza Mousavi

— Alireza Biazar

— Majid Hassani Kandesar

— Hossein Ahmadlou

— Ahmad Rasouli

— Amir Moradi

The confirmation comes shortly after the Foreign Ministry of Lebanon withdrew agrément for Iran’s appointed ambassador to Beirut, Mohammad Reza Sheibani, declaring him a “persona non grata.”