Iran permits 2 Pakistani cargo ships to pass through Strait of Hormuz

28 March 2026 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

Iran has permitted two Pakistani cargo ships to transit through the Strait of Hormuz, sources in the Ministry of Maritime Affairs confirmed on Saturday, AzerNEWS reports, citing Tribune.

The vessels, Multan and P-Akili, which were previously held after Iranian forces took control of the strait — a key global oil supply route — have now crossed and are en route to Karachi. They are expected to dock at Karachi port on March 31, a source familiar with the matter said.

Multan is a general cargo ship, while P-Akili is carrying over 80 million litres of crude oil. Sources added that Iranian authorities not only allowed the vessels to pass but also provided an escort until they cleared the strait’s flashpoint line.

This move comes amid ongoing mediation efforts by Islamabad, in coordination with Turkiye and Egypt, to curb the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

It is the second time Tehran has permitted a Pakistani ship to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began on February 28. Previously, a Pakistani oil tanker transited the strait on March 16.

The Middle East region remains on high alert following the joint US-Israel offensive on Iran that began on February 28, which has resulted in over 1,900 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruption to global markets and aviation.