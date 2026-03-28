Drone strike targets residence of Kurdish region leader Nechirvan Barzani [VIDEO]
A drone attack has reportedly been carried out on the residence of Nechirvan Barzani, a senior figure in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, AzerNEWS reports.
Details about the extent of the damage or possible casualties have not yet been officially confirmed.
Authorities have also not disclosed who may be behind the attack.
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