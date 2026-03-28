SpaceX president says humans could land on Moon by 2030

28 March 2026 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Humans could return to the Moon by 2030, according to Gwynne Shotwell, president of SpaceX, who outlined the company’s ambitious vision for lunar exploration in a recent interview, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to Time magazine, Shotwell said that ongoing advancements in space technology are bringing humanity closer to a renewed presence on the lunar surface. She emphasized that robotic systems are expected to play a crucial role in preparing the Moon for human arrival, particularly in building essential infrastructure.

According to Shotwell, these robotic missions would likely handle early-stage construction and resource utilization, reducing risks for astronauts and enabling more sustainable operations once humans arrive. “I think we will land people on the surface of the Moon by 2030,” she stated, expressing confidence in the timeline.

The plan aligns with broader global efforts to reestablish human activity beyond Earth’s orbit, including NASA-led initiatives such as Artemis program. Experts say that collaboration between private companies and government agencies will be key to achieving these goals.

If successful, a human return to the Moon would mark a historic milestone, decades after the last crewed lunar missions, and could pave the way for deeper space exploration, including future missions to Mars.