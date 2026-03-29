Strasbourg University holds annual meeting for Azerbaijani students and doctoral candidates [PHOTOS]

29 March 2026 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

The ALIM Scientific Association has conducted its annual meeting at Strasbourg University to highlight the role of Azerbaijani students in France as education ambassadors and their contribution to academic and scientific development, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was supported by the Azerbaijani Embassy in France and the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe.

The meeting aimed to highlight the role of Azerbaijani students and doctoral candidates studying in France in the country's academic and scientific development, as well as the strategic importance of Azerbaijan-France university cooperation.

Graduates, current students, and representatives of academic and scientific communities came together to exchange ideas on higher education internationalization and the current status and future prospects of academic collaboration between the two countries.

Speeches were delivered by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to France, Leyla Abdullayeva, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe, Fakhreddin Ismayilov, and guest of honor Latif Huseynov, Judge at the European Court of Human Rights.

They underlined the strategic significance of Azerbaijan-France academic cooperation, the role of overseas education programs in forming a new generation of specialists, and the contributions of Azerbaijani students in France to human capital development.

The speakers also reviewed the history of Azerbaijan's overseas education policy, tracing back from the first waves of students during the diaspora period to the 1970s initiatives under National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the state program led by President Ilham Aliyev since 2007, designed to ensure that knowledge and skills gained abroad are applied in Azerbaijan's development. Currently, over 1,100 Azerbaijani students are studying in France, and they were called upon to act as education ambassadors, representing Azerbaijan in their host communities.

The first panel, "Perspectives on Overseas Education and Alumni Experiences," featured Azer Maharramli, a Strasbourg University and ENA graduate, who discussed the early initiatives in the 1990s for sending Azerbaijani students abroad, the historical and institutional context of that era, and the opportunities and challenges created by academic experiences in France.

Dr. Sanubar Karimova, an oncologist, and Dr. Turkan Samadova, an immunogenetics/bioinformatics specialist, spoke about the institutional development of scholarship and international mobility programs since the 2000s, university partnerships, and the contributions of alumni to Azerbaijan's economic, scientific, and institutional development.

The second panel, dedicated to the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" in connection with WUF13, hosted Dr. Tural Babayev, a Clarkson University engineering graduate. He presented educational prospects in civil engineering, innovative solutions applicable in Azerbaijan, and opportunities for industrializing scientific projects.

He also highlighted the advantages of Azerbaijan's labor market in urban planning, architecture, and construction, emphasizing the importance of strengthening scientific potential in engineering.

During the general assembly, the ALIM Scientific Association reported on its recent activities, scientific projects, and initiatives.

Discussions were held on the development of a network of doctoral and young researchers, strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijani and French higher education institutions, and plans for future joint scientific projects, exchange programs, and expanded mentorship platforms.