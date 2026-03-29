Over 1,600 people trained at Garabagh Vocational Training Center

29 March 2026 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 1,650 individuals have participated in vocational training courses organized by the Garabagh Vocational Training Center, which operates under the State Employment Agency of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, AzerNEWS reports.

The Ministry's Public Relations Department confirms that nearly 600 of the participants are residents of territories recently liberated from occupation.

The center, inaugurated in August 2023 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, is located in the city of Barda. It features seven workshops, eight classrooms and instruction rooms, a Career Guidance and Planning Center, as well as administrative and technical facilities.

The center provides training in 48 professional areas, including tailor, seamstress, designer, chef, waiter, barber, makeup artist, locksmith, carpenter, turner, lathe operator, furniture maker, painter, welder, and information technology, among others.

Currently, nearly 70 individuals are receiving vocational training at the center. Graduates of the courses are also supported in finding employment, ensuring that their newly acquired skills translate into real career opportunities.