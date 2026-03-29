Azerbaijan awards National Oncology chief Jamil Aliyev with 'Istiglal' Order
Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, and Director General of the National Oncology Center under the Azerbaijan Health Ministry, Jamil Aliyev, has been awarded Istiglal (Independence) Order, AzerNEWS reports.
The honor was conferred by a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev.
The decree recognizes Professor Jamil Aliyev for his outstanding contributions to the development of medical science and healthcare in Azerbaijan, highlighting his exceptional service to the nation's medical field.
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