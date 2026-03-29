Scientific Research Coordination Council approves 'Code of Scientific Ethics' [PHOTOS]

29 March 2026 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

The Scientific Research Coordination Council, under the leadership of Ulkar Sattarova, has convened to review and approve dissertation topics and advance academic ethics and doctoral education in Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

The council reviewed opinions and recommendations on over 150 dissertation topics submitted by 35 science and higher education institutions and systematized by the council's secretariat. Following discussions, the topics were approved through an open vote.

The meeting also considered the draft "Code of Scientific Ethics", which outlines ethical standards and principles of academic integrity for the scientific community. The draft was discussed and unanimously approved.

The council also approved the implementation of a research project aimed at improving the quality of doctoral education in Azerbaijan and the preparation of the corresponding recommendation document.

Finally, the council addressed the creation of a working group to prepare draft decisions for future meetings and monitor the implementation of approved resolutions.

Proposals regarding its composition were put forward and the relevant decision was adopted.