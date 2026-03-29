ICTA warns of possible delays in international postal deliveries

29 March 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Information Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA), the regulatory body overseeing telecommunications and postal services in Azerbaijan, has issued a notice to citizens who use express postal services, AzerNEWS reports.

The agency stated that temporary delays may occur in the processing and delivery of international postal shipments during the non-working days spanning March 20–30, due to the Novruz and Ramadan holidays.

"The public is advised to take this period into account when planning their orders and to be prepared for possible delays in delivery. Citizens can also submit complaints regarding postal services through the agency's 'E-Complaint' system during the holidays, the statement said.

The Information Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA) is responsible for overseeing telecommunications and postal services in Azerbaijan. It operates as a public legal entity under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and was established on October 11, 2021, as part of broader reforms aimed at strengthening the country's digital infrastructure and governance.

ICTA's primary role is to regulate and supervise the communications sector. It issues licenses to telecom and postal service providers, monitors their compliance with national regulations, and works to ensure service quality and fair competition in the market.

The agency is also responsible for managing the radio frequency spectrum, which is essential for mobile networks, broadcasting, and other wireless technologies.