Renowned national actor Rasim Balayev passes away

29 March 2026 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

Prominent Azerbaijani actor and People's Artist Rasim Balayev has passed away, according to information provided by his relatives, AzerNEWS reports.

The actor reportedly died while undergoing medical treatment in Turkiye.

Rasim Balayev was one of Azerbaijan's most beloved actors, celebrated for his compelling portrayals of historical figures and culturally significant characters. Born in 1948 in the Aghsu region, he became a central figure in Azerbaijani theater and cinema over a career spanning more than five decades. His breakthrough role came in the 1973 film Nasimi, where he played the 14th-century poet and philosopher Imadaddin Nasimi.

Following this, Balayev starred in a series of landmark Azerbaijani films that explored national history and identity. In Babek (1979), he portrayed the legendary rebel leader Babak Khorramdin, bringing both intensity and humanity to the role.

Another notable performance was in Dede Gorgud, based on the epic tales of the Oghuz Turks, which showcased his ability to embody mythic and heroic figures with depth and gravitas. Beyond these, he appeared in more than 60 films, consistently delivering performances that left lasting impressions on audiences.

On stage, Balayev was equally influential, performing in a wide range of classical and contemporary plays. His theater work was noted for its emotional intensity, authenticity, and the ability to connect deeply with audiences. Throughout his career, he also mentored younger actors and played a significant role in developing Azerbaijan's cinematic and theatrical arts.

His work earned him numerous accolades, including the titles of Honored Artist and People's Artist of Azerbaijan, as well as several state orders recognizing his contribution to culture.