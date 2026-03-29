Ministry of Internal Affairs detains 17 crime suspects

29 March 2026 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

On March 28, police officers solved 23 crimes committed across the country, as well as one case from previous periods, AzerNEWS reports citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

A total of 51 people wanted by law enforcement were detained, including 28 individuals sought as debtors, and handed over to the relevant authorities.

Authorities also recorded 9 cases related to narcotics and 9 cases involving the discovery and seizure of illegal weapons and ammunition.

Moreover, 17 individuals suspected of committing crimes were taken into custody.