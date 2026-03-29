Ministry of Internal Affairs detains 17 crime suspects
On March 28, police officers solved 23 crimes committed across the country, as well as one case from previous periods, AzerNEWS reports citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
A total of 51 people wanted by law enforcement were detained, including 28 individuals sought as debtors, and handed over to the relevant authorities.
Authorities also recorded 9 cases related to narcotics and 9 cases involving the discovery and seizure of illegal weapons and ammunition.
Moreover, 17 individuals suspected of committing crimes were taken into custody.
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