Azerbaijan begins procedures to repatriateate People’s Artist Rasim Balayev from Turkiye

29 March 2026 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

Following the death of renowned Azerbaijani actor and People's Artist Rasim Balayev, who passed away on March 29 while receiving treatment in Istanbul, the Azerbaijani government has initiated all necessary procedures to return his body to his homeland, AzerNEWS reports.

AzerbaijanFollowing the death of renowned Azerbaijani actor and People's Artist Rasim Balayev, who passed away on March 29 while receiving treatment in Istanbul, the Azerbaijani government has initiated all necessary procedures to return his body to his homeland.

The Embassy in Turkiye confirmed that once the required formalities are completed in Turkiye, the funeral will be arranged to bring him back to Azerbaijan.

The Embassy, along with the Azerbaijani consulate in Istanbul, is in continuous contact with Balayev's family and providing full support throughout the process.