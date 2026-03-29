Azerbaijan observes 'Earth Hour 2026' global campaign [PHOTOS]

29 March 2026 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On March 28, a large-scale public event dedicated to 'Earth Hour 2026' was held in Azerbaijan, jointly organized by the IDEA Public Union, the official national coordinator of the campaign and the World Wide Fund for Nature, AzerNEWS reports.

Nearly 80 institutions and organizations participating in the campaign switched off the exterior lights of their administrative buildings for one hour starting at 20:30 local time. In addition, hundreds of young people from various cities and regions across the country joined the initiative individually, demonstrating solidarity in support of environmental protection.

As the official coordinator of the international campaign in Azerbaijan, IDEA Public Union expressed its gratitude to all institutions, organizations, and individual participants who contributed to the success of "Earth Hour 2026" in the country.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the global Earth Hour movement. Azerbaijan joined the list of participating countries in 2011, and since then, the campaign has been held annually with the support of IDEA.

Recognized as one of the largest environmental movements worldwide, Earth Hour continues to mobilize millions of people in the global fight against climate change.