Azerbaijan gains global spotlight at Paris Arbitration Week [PHOTOS]

29 March 2026 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the 10th Paris Arbitration Week, the Azerbaijan and Turkish Arbitration Associations have jointly hosted a conference at the Cultural Center titled "Development of Regional and International Arbitration in Azerbaijan and the Region", AzerNEWS reports.

The event welcomed 120 representatives from various countries, who discussed the growth of arbitration in the construction sector and strategies to enhance the investment climate in Azerbaijan.

Professor Kamalə Mehdiyeva, President of the Azerbaijan Arbitration Association and Co-Chair of the Turkish Arbitration Association, highlighted the association's active participation in Paris Arbitration Week for the past four years.

She emphasized that Azerbaijan offers a favorable jurisdiction for arbitration, citing the high recognition of arbitration awards and the low rate of appeals against such awards in the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan. Mehdiyeva also noted that this positive approach to arbitration is reflected in Azerbaijan's national arbitration legislation, which includes rules ensuring cooperation between state courts and arbitration proceedings as well as provisions on interim measures.

The conference underscored that Azerbaijan's arbitration law is investor-friendly, and the presence of the Baku Arbitration Center demonstrates a systematic effort to promote arbitration. Programs for lawyers and judges organized by the Azerbaijan Bar Association further support the country's arbitration development strategy.

Speakers included Mehdiyeva, Patrícia Nascimento and Dr. Adilbek Yusupov from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, Professor Islambek Rustambekov, Rector of Tashkent State University, Istanbul-based arbitration expert Nazlı Arıkan, and Christopher Campbell-Holt OBE from the Astana International Financial Centre Arbitration Court.

Paris Arbitration Week is recognized as the world's largest international arbitration event, bringing together thousands of arbitration professionals in Paris each year.

The event celebrates a decade of bringing together legal professionals, arbitrators, counsel, academics, experts, judges, institutions and practitioners from across the globe to share knowledge, debate pressing issues and build networks in the field of arbitration and alternative dispute resolution. It is held under the high patronage of the French Ministry of Justice and with strategic support from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Paris Arbitration Week features hundreds of events, including conferences, panels, workshops and networking sessions on topics such as commercial and investment arbitration, emergency arbitration, interim relief, arbitration in emerging sectors and current challenges facing the global arbitration community. It provides a platform for exchange on cutting‑edge legal developments, best practices and future trends shaping international dispute resolution.