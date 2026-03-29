Azerbaijani FM responds to Iran's expression of thanks

29 March 2026 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

He also expressed Azerbaijan's wish for peace and security in Iran as soon as possible.

Jeyhun Bayramov shared on his X account that he valued Araghchi's sincere words and gratitude. He noted that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Iran are friendly and brotherly, which forms the foundation of mutual respect and historical ties between the two countries.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, has commented on Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi's expression of thanks to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

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