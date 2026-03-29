Azerbaijani FM responds to Iran's expression of thanks
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, has commented on Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi's expression of thanks to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.
Jeyhun Bayramov shared on his X account that he valued Araghchi's sincere words and gratitude. He noted that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Iran are friendly and brotherly, which forms the foundation of mutual respect and historical ties between the two countries.
He also expressed Azerbaijan's wish for peace and security in Iran as soon as possible.
Səmimi sözləriniz və təşəkkürünüz bizim üçün dəyərlidir.— Jeyhun Bayramov (@Bayramov_Jeyhun) March 29, 2026
Azərbaycan və İran xalqları dost və qardaş xalqlardır. Bu, eləcə də İki ölkə arasında qarşılıqlı hörmət münasibətlərimizin və tarixi bağların təməlini təşkil edir.
İrana ən qısa zamanda sülh və əmin-amanlıq arzulayırıq!… https://t.co/Y2ZIm1Eew4
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