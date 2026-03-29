National sabreuse wins bronze at Fencing World Cup in Tashkent [PHOTOS]

29 March 2026 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Palina Kaspiarovich has successfully performed at the 2026 Fencing World Cup in Tashkent, winning a bronze medal in the women's individual sabre event, AzerNEWS reports.

She started confidently, winning five matches in the group stage. In the knockout rounds, she defeated several tough opponents, including Samira Shokirova (15:6), Katherine Paredes Torres (15:11), Alina Komashchuk (15:14), and Araceli Navarro (15:13).

In the quarterfinal, she beat Anastasia Shorokhova 15:10 to secure a place in the semifinals and guarantee a medal.

Kaspiarovich's run ended in the semifinals, where she lost to Yoana Ilieva 6:15, finishing with bronze.

Anna Bashta, returning after a long injury break, was eliminated in the main stage. Sabina Karimova and Zarifa Huseynova exited in the earlier rounds.

The 2026 Fencing World Cup in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, features top international athletes competing in sabre events. The event is part of the FIE circuit and highlights Tashkent's growing role in international fencing ahead of hosting the 2027 World Championships.