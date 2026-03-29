Azerbaijan's social data project wins recognition at Singapore Innovation Awards

29 March 2026 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population's "Social Data Management Mechanism" project has been internationally recognized at Singapore's prestigious "Festival of Innovation Awards 2026", AzerNEWS reports.

The project was awarded a "Special Mention" in the Digital Society Award category, competing among 270 projects from countries around the world.

The project features an innovative management model built on the Ministry's Centralized Electronic Information System, integrating social data and enabling analytics-driven decision-making.

This model not only enhances the efficiency of social services but also contributes significantly to transparency and citizen satisfaction.

The Festival of Innovation Awards is a prestigious international platform that promotes innovative initiatives in the public sector, digital transformation projects, and citizen-centric government services.