Baku State University joins global 'Earth Hour' campaign [PHOTOS]

29 March 2026 20:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku State University (BSU), led by its volunteer group "BSU Volunteers" and working together with the IDEA Public Union and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), has taken part in the global Earth Hour campaign, AzerNEWS reports.

In line with the campaign, the university switched off the lights in its academic building for one hour, starting at 20:30 on March 28.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Earth Hour worldwide.

Azerbaijan became part of this global initiative in 2011, and since then, the campaign has been organized annually in the country with the support of IDEA.

Globally, Earth Hour was first organized in 2007 by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Sydney, Australia. Since then, it has grown into the world's largest grassroots environmental movement, reaching over 190 countries and territories.

The campaign inspires millions of people to take small but meaningful actions that contribute to reducing carbon emissions, protecting natural habitats, and advocating for sustainable policies.

Earth Hour encourages participants to reflect on their environmental footprint and engage in long-term actions to combat climate change.