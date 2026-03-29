Azerbaijani students welcome spring festival in Vienna [PHOTOS]

29 March 2026 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani students in Vienna have celebrated Novruz through a special event organized by the Azerbaijani Students and Alumni Platform (ASAP), the Azerbaijani Cultural Center, and the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, AzerNEWS reports.

The special event titled "Celebrating Traditions: Azerbaijani Students' Spring Festival in Vienna", featured a speech by Anvar Əliyev, head of ASAP's Austria branch, who shared insights into the organization's activities in Austria and highlighted the significance of Novruz for the Azerbaijani people.

Following this, Elgun Niftaliyev, Deputy Director of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center, addressed the audience, emphasizing the importance of such events in promoting Azerbaijani culture abroad.

The program continued with detailed presentations on the history of Novruz, its ancient customs and traditions, festive tables, and traditional sweets. Attendees were also treated to a performance of the dance composition "Uzundərə."

Pianist Ayan Mammadli then fascinated he audience with renditions of Azerbaijani folk and composer songs, earning enthusiastic applause from both Azerbaijani and international youth in attendance. The musical segment concluded with guests enjoying an array of Azerbaijani national sweets.

Beyond cultural performances, the event served as a platform for networking, fostering new friendships, and strengthening the sense of community among participants.