Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special surpasses six million streams [VIDEOS]

29 March 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special has achieved impressive streaming numbers, amassing more than 6.3 million views across Disney+ and Hulu within its first three days of release, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The surge in viewership has also sparked renewed interest in the original Hannah Montana series, which has seen an extraordinary 1,000 percent increase in streams since the special premiered.

Fans of the beloved Disney Channel series are celebrating as the 20th Anniversary Special brings Miley Cyrus back to the role that launched her career. The special debuted on Disney+ and Hulu, exactly 20 years after the original show first aired on March 24, 2006, marking a full-circle moment for audiences worldwide.

The official trailer, released ahead of the premiere, teased Cyrus revisiting her Hannah Montana persona, featuring nostalgic moments, behind-the-scenes footage, and reflections on how the show shaped pop culture and her own life.

Hosted by podcaster Alex Cooper, the special blends interviews, live musical performances, and surprise guest appearances. Among those featured are Miley's father Billy Ray Cyrus, long-time collaborator and Disney Channel star Selena Gomez, and rising artist Chappell Roan, offering fans both heartfelt discussion and musical nostalgia.

In addition to revisiting classic moments from the original series, Cyrus performs beloved songs including "The Best of Both Worlds" and "This Is the Life," and debuts a new track titled "Younger You," written especially for the event as a tribute to her younger self and her devoted fanbase.