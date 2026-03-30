WHO Chief says Israeli attack kills another health worker
The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has shared a post on X following the recent Israeli military attacks in southern Lebanon, as a result of which has killed a health worker. AzerNEWS reports via The Guardian that the strike also destroyed a medical warehouse in the same city, according to the WHO official.
Besides, the reports say that the WHO has verified that Israeli attacks have killed 51 Lebanese health workers since 2 March - including nine paramedics on Saturday.
Back to the WHO Chief, in his post on X, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the WHO has verified that 51 Lebanese health workers have been killed since 2 March, including nine paramedics just yesterday. "Attacks on health facilities must cease immediately. This cannot become the norm. Health workers are safeguarded under international humanitarian law and should not be targeted. Peace is the best medicine."
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