Judo Federation announces preliminary squad for European Championships in Tbilisi

29 March 2026 21:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Judo Federation has revealed the preliminary lineup for the national team ahead of the European Senior Judo Championships 2026, scheduled to take place in Tbilisi, Georgia, from April 16 to 19, AzerNEWS reports.

The initial roster includes a total of 15 athletes, including 9 men and 6 women. The men's team features Balabey Agayev and Ahmed Yusifov (both 60 kg), Ruslan Pashayev (73 kg), Hidayat Heydarov (81 kg), Zelim Tchkaev and Omar Rajabli (90 kg), Murad Fatiyev and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), and Kenan Nasibov (+100 kg).

The women's squad includes Konul Aliyeva and Shafag Hamidova (both 48 kg), Leyla Aliyeva, Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (52 kg), Sudaba Aghayeva (70 kg), and Madina Kaisinova (+78 kg).

The final squad for the championships will be announced one week prior to the competition.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art worldwide.

The President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is Rashad Nabiyev, who also serves as the Minister of Digital Development and Transportation.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.