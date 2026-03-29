Man arrested after car hits seven people in UK’s Derby city

29 March 2026 22:35 (UTC+04:00)

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car struck seven people in UK’s Derby city centre, UK, AzerNEWS reports citing BBC.

Derbyshire Police said a black Suzuki Swift was driven into pedestrians in Friar Gate at about 21:30 GMT on Saturday.

Seven people were seriously hurt but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police described the suspect as a Derby man who is originally from India but has lived in the UK for a number of years. He is being held on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury through dangerous driving, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and dangerous driving.

Derbyshire detectives are leading the investigation but counter-terrorism officers are assisting.

The force said this was "common practice for an incident of this nature" and officers were "keeping an open mind about the potential motives".

The incident is not currently being treated as terrorism.