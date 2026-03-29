State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency introduces robotic therapy services

29 March 2026 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

The State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency has introduced robotic therapy services at its rehabilitation centers to help people with disabilities restore functionality and improve neurorehabilitation outcomes, AzerNEWS reports.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population's Public Relations Department informs that 2,500 people with disabilities have received robotic rehabilitation services at these centers to date.

The robotic rehabilitation service is used for the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal and nervous system conditions. This therapy supports intensive and comprehensive neurorehabilitation, helps restore the nervous system, and aims to recover as much functionality as possible for people with disabilities.

The method is applied in the social, psychological, and physiotherapeutic rehabilitation of individuals with conditions such as stroke, traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, and other diagnoses.