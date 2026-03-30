Iran lawmaker calls for withdrawal from Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty amid escalating conflict

30 March 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

A senior Iranian lawmaker has called for Tehran to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), arguing that current conditions no longer justify the country’s continued participation.

AzerNEWS reports that Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of Iran’s parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said in a statement to local media that remaining in the treaty has lost its meaning under the present circumstances.

According to Boroujerdi, a growing number of Iranian lawmakers now believe there is no reason for the country to accept high-level restrictions following recent developments.

“Iran is not seeking nuclear weapons,” he said. “However, it is not logical for a country to both comply with international rules and be subjected to bombardment at the same time.”

His remarks come amid a sharp escalation in tensions between United States and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program. After failing to reach a concrete agreement in negotiations, the United States and Israel reportedly launched airstrikes against Iran starting February 28.

In response, Iran carried out missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. military facilities across the region.

The first day of the strikes reportedly resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, along with several high-ranking military officials. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country’s third Supreme Leader.

Subsequent airstrikes also led to the deaths of several senior Iranian figures, including Chief of Staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour, senior adviser Ali Shamkhani, Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, and Basij Commander Gholamreza Soleimani.

Between March 1 and 5, the conflict expanded further, drawing in multiple countries across the Middle East.

The escalation has placed regional energy infrastructure and maritime routes under severe threat. Rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have driven global oil prices sharply higher, while several countries have urged their citizens to leave the region.