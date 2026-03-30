India thanks Azerbaijan for evacuating its citizens from Iran

30 March 2026 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

According to AzerNEWS , citing the Indian diplomatic mission in Baku, the appreciation was conveyed in recognition of Azerbaijan’s support in facilitating the safe passage of Indian nationals.

India has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its assistance in evacuating Indian citizens from Iran amid the ongoing regional crisis.

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