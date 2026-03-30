Over 3,000 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in one month

30 March 2026 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Between 08:00 on February 28 and 10:00 on March 30, a total of 3,094 individuals were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

Among those evacuated, 536 were Azerbaijani citizens, while the majority consisted of foreign nationals.

The largest groups included 728 citizens of China, 354 from Russia, 198 from Bangladesh, 196 from India, 187 from Tajikistan, and 148 from Pakistan. Other evacuees included nationals from Oman (80), Indonesia (68), Iran (57), Italy (44), Algeria (30), Spain (26), Germany (24), Canada (25), France (19), Saudi Arabia (18), Japan (18), Georgia (19), Uzbekistan (16), Poland (14), Switzerland (14), Nigeria (13), Hungary (12), Bahrain (12), Kazakhstan (13), Mexico (11), the United States (11), and Belarus (11).

Additionally, citizens from the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (10 each), Brazil (9), Sudan (8), Venezuela (7), Slovakia, Belgium, Romania, and the United Arab Emirates (6 each) were evacuated.

Smaller groups included nationals from Turkiye, Serbia, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, Greece, Vietnam, Finland, and Kyrgyzstan (5 each); Jordan, the Philippines, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, and the Netherlands (4 each); Qatar, Croatia, Denmark, and Norway (3 each); and Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Myanmar, Cyprus, and Slovenia (2 each).

At least one citizen each from Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Cuba, the Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, Belize, and the Dominican Republic was also evacuated.

The magnitude and diversity of the evacuation underline Azerbaijan’s growing role as a regional humanitarian and transit hub, facilitating the safe movement of foreign nationals during periods of heightened uncertainty.