30 March 2026 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani cultural community has suffered a heavy loss. The prominent representative of national cinematic art, Chairman of the Union of Cinematographers of Azerbaijan, recipient of the President’s personal pension, State Prize laureate, and People’s Artist Rasim Ahmed oglu Balayev passed away on March 29, 2026, at the age of 78.

Rasim Balayev was born on August 8, 1948, in the city of Aghsu. After completing secondary school, he studied at the Acting Faculty of the Azerbaijan State Institute of Arts from 1965 to 1969. From 1969 to 1972, he worked as an actor at the institute’s Training Theatre.

Since 1972, Rasim Balayev had been an actor at the “Azerbaijanfilm” film studio. In 1990, he was appointed First Secretary of the Board of the Union of Cinematographers of Azerbaijan, and in 2022, he was elected Chairman of the Union.

From the very beginning of his work at “Azerbaijanfilm,” Rasim Balayev gained recognition as a talented actor. Thanks to his unique performance style and high artistic culture, he quickly won the hearts of cinema audiences. The memorable and powerful characters he created on screen were always warmly received by wide audiences.

As a master artist who skillfully drew upon the rich traditions of Azerbaijani cinema, Rasim Balayev’s creative path constitutes a distinct chapter in the history of national cinema culture. The films in which he played leading roles are part of the golden fund of Azerbaijani cinema. The vivid characters he portrayed with deep insight into their inner spiritual world are among the unforgettable pages of our cinematic chronicle. These unique roles, created with natural talent, have always stood out for their originality and remained at the center of attention.

While bringing to life images of our heroic historical past and contemporary figures, the master artist succeeded in creating a vivid picture of the era. All these roles performed by Rasim Balayev hold great importance in promoting our nation’s national and spiritual values and in educating the younger generation in the spirit of loyalty to the Motherland. The portrayals of the legendary Babek and Nasimi by the artist are considered among the greatest achievements of Azerbaijani cinematography.

Rasim Balayev also demonstrated his artistic mastery by creating memorable characters in films produced beyond Azerbaijan.

He was also known as a public figure who approached social processes with a deep sense of civic responsibility. He spared no effort in preserving and promoting our national and spiritual values.

Rasim Balayev’s services to the development of national cinema culture were duly appreciated. Over the years, he was awarded high state honors and honorary titles. He was decorated with the highest orders of independent Azerbaijan — “Shohrat,” “Sharaf,” and “Istiglal.”

The bright memory of the outstanding artist and modest, caring individual Rasim Balayev will forever live in the hearts of our people.

May Allah rest his soul in peace!

Ilham Aliyev

Mehriban Aliyeva

Ali Asadov

Sahiba Gafarova

Samir Nuriyev

Eldar Azizov

Farah Aliyeva

Adil Karimli

Polad Bulbuloglu

Anar Rzayev

Haji Ismayilov

Shafiga Mammadova

Ogtay Mirgasimov

Fakhraddin Manafov