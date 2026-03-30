Azerbaijan to face Sierra Leone in FIFA Series 2026 clash
The national football team of Azerbaijan will play its second match in the “FIFA Series – 2026” international tournament today, taking on Sierra Leone, AzerNEWS reports.
The match will be held at the Mehdi Huseynzade Sumgayit City Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 19:00 local time.
Azerbaijan heads into the match with confidence after a dominant 6–1 victory over Saint Lucia in the opening game of the tournament.
The fixture is part of the FIFA Series format, where participating national teams compete in a short tournament structure, with winners advancing to the final.
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