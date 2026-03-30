Nikol Pashinyan renominated for Prime Minister ahead of Armenia’s elections
The results of two rounds of internal voting within Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract party have been announced, with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan once again nominated as the party’s candidate for the post of prime minister.
As reported by AzerNEWS, Nikol Pashinyan shared the update on his social media account.
Parliamentary elections in Armenia are scheduled to take place on June 7.
The renomination underscores Pashinyan’s continued dominance within the ruling party and signals political continuity ahead of the upcoming vote.
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