Tobacco trade shifts as exports climb in Azerbaijan
In January–February of this year, Azerbaijan imported tobacco and industrial tobacco substitutes worth $20.498 million, AzerNEWS reports citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan. According to the data, this represents a 0.7% increase compared to the same period in 2025. During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported tobacco and industrial tobacco substitutes worth...
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