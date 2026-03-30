Tobacco trade shifts as exports climb in Azerbaijan

30 March 2026 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

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In January–February of this year, Azerbaijan imported tobacco and industrial tobacco substitutes worth $20.498 million, AzerNEWS reports citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan. According to the data, this represents a 0.7% increase compared to the same period in 2025. During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported tobacco and industrial tobacco substitutes worth...

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