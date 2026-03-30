World Bank approves multi-million Caspian cleanup project
The World Bank has announced a new date for approving financing for the major environmental initiative “Restoring the Caspian Sea Ecosystem: Building Capacity for Pollution Management and Biodiversity Conservation”, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the bank, the decision is now scheduled for April 8, 2026, instead of the previously expected April 1.
The project involves Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, and aims to strengthen regional cooperation in tackling pollution in the Caspian Sea while enhancing biodiversity conservation.
The Global Environment Facility (GEF) is providing a $11.74 million grant to the World Bank and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) as implementing agencies.
— The World Bank will submit $8.24 million for Board
approval
— The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) will act as the implementing agency
— UNOPS will also receive a $183,489 preparation grant to develop environmental and social standards and coordinate with participating countries
The initiative is structured around three key components:
— Enhancing pollution management — $3.9 million
— Strengthening management of protected natural areas — $3.9 million
— Project management — $443,120
The project is designed to boost institutional capacity in participating countries and support commitments under the Tehran Convention, reinforcing long-term efforts to protect the Caspian Sea’s fragile ecosystem.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!