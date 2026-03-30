Azernews.Az

Monday, March 30, 2026

Food production in Azerbaijan surges 11.4% year-on-year

30 March 2026 13:20 (UTC+04:00)
Food production in Azerbaijan surges 11.4% year-on-year
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

In January-February 2026, Azerbaijan produced 11,723.2 tons of flour-based confectionery products, marking a 2.4% increase compared to the same period in 2025. As reported by AzerNEWS, according to the State Statistics Committee, inventories of finished products stood at...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more