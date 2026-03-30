Food production in Azerbaijan surges 11.4% year-on-year

30 March 2026 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

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In January-February 2026, Azerbaijan produced 11,723.2 tons of flour-based confectionery products, marking a 2.4% increase compared to the same period in 2025. As reported by AzerNEWS, according to the State Statistics Committee, inventories of finished products stood at...

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