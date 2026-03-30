Azernews.Az

Monday, March 30, 2026

Sugar production in Azerbaijan rises by 33.5% in early 2026

30 March 2026 13:43 (UTC+04:00)
Sugar production in Azerbaijan rises by 33.5% in early 2026
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Sugar production in Azerbaijan saw a significant increase in the first two months of 2026, reflecting strong growth in the country’s food industry, AzerNEWS reports. According to data from the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, the country produced 44,200 tons of sugar and confectionery sugar between January and February. This marks a...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more