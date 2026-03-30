Sugar production in Azerbaijan rises by 33.5% in early 2026

30 March 2026 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

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Sugar production in Azerbaijan saw a significant increase in the first two months of 2026, reflecting strong growth in the country’s food industry, AzerNEWS reports. According to data from the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, the country produced 44,200 tons of sugar and confectionery sugar between January and February. This marks a...

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