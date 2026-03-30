Trump says Iran gave US 'most' of its 15 demands

30 March 2026 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump said Tehran "gave" Washington "most" of the 15 demands it sent over as requirements for ending the war, AzerNEWS reports.

"They came back on the 15-point plan. They gave us most of the points. Why wouldn't they?," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

"They're agreeing with us on the plan. We asked for 15 things, and for the most part, we're going to be asking for a couple of other things," he said.

He also claimed that his country's military destroyed "many long sought after targets" in Iran.

"Big day in Iran," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Many long sought after targets have been taken out and destroyed by our GREAT MILITARY, the finest and most lethal in the World. God bless you all!"

Previously, Trump said his "favorite thing" about the military campaign against Iran is "to take the oil" in that country, but that he faces opposition in the US. Later, he spoke in favor of regime change there. Lastly, Trump claimed that Iran "gave" the US "most" of the 15 points presented in the ceasefire proposal.